Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.38. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 687,438 shares trading hands.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 288,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 973,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

