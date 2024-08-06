Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $36,288,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.