Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

