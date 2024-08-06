Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.62.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $3.76 on Monday, reaching $131.62. 3,002,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,839. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,893,549 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

