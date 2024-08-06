TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 820,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

