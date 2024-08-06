Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.84. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
