Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.84. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Team

Team Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.