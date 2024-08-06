Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $290.00 at Stephens

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.57.

TFX stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.39. The stock had a trading volume of 355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,063. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

