Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $29.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. 1,511,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

