Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Teradyne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.32. 1,620,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,316. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.