Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 15,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

TCBI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 292,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,120,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

