Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,963.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 597,109 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,208,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,663. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

