The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 3,628,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

