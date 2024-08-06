The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 3.5 %

ENSG stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.94. The stock had a trading volume of 202,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,032. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,618 shares of company stock worth $1,673,939. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.