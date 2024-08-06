The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $11.80

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.40 to $11.80 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.73.

DNB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 7,398,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

