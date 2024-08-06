The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Marcus has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. 396,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,192. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.83 million, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marcus has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

