The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.01. 2,704,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,505. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $124.06 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

