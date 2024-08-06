The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 685,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 177,257 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 215.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 891,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,118. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

