The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. 9,954,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

