Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $602.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,578. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.80 and a 200 day moving average of $568.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

