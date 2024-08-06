Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.060 EPS and its FY25 guidance at ~1.90-2.06 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thermon Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 44,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on THR. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
