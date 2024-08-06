Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.060 EPS and its FY25 guidance at ~1.90-2.06 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 44,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THR. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.