Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $352.86 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $352.86 million and $5.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00037256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,638,814,670 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.