Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

