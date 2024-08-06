Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 412,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 192.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

