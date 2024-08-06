Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 100 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,976 shares of company stock worth $68,669,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Shares of ANET traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

