Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $115,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 819,848 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

