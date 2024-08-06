Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $38,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 595,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,078. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

