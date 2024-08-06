Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $40,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,185,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 423,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $81.98. 178,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,470. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

