Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 964 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 27.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of HP by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 6,116,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,618. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

