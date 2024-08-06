Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,546. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

