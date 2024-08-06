Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,678 shares of company stock worth $64,962,300 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,003. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.