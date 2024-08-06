Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

