Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,085,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,583. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

