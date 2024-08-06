Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,547 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 334,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 320,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6,307.5% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 280,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS HYD traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 1,314,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.