Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 333 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.28. 424,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,123. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

