Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 372 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $91.36. 1,721,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

