Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 79 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,218,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,279,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $383.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,858. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.89. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,948. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

