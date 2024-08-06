Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 860 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 3,943,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

