Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 4,091 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 1,622,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.