Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Solar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,968 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

