Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 6.1 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,385,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,967,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

