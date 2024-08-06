Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $1,720,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.35. 2,799,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,965. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

