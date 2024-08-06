Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $97,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $65,391,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,309,000 after acquiring an additional 113,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,527,000 after acquiring an additional 81,840 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 8,542.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. 381,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,524. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.