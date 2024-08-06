Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 327.9% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. 253,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

