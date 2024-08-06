Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

