Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 519.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial
In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
