Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $19.56 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion and approximately $368.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00010210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.76 or 1.00585244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00054957 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,106,932 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,068,097.827455 with 2,518,199,504.796261 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.46507098 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 491 active market(s) with $830,634,200.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

