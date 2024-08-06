Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
