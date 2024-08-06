TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 8,850.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $30.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.01. 1,070,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,978. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.48. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.