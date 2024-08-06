TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down to $425.27

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $425.27, but opened at $376.10. TopBuild shares last traded at $382.77, with a volume of 75,851 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.00 and a 200 day moving average of $408.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

