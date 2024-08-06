Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Torex Gold Resources to post earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of TXG opened at C$20.71 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.56.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

